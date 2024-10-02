Man Stabs Bengaluru Bus Conductor After Being Told To Stand Away From Doors

Videos of Harsh Sinha attacking the conductor and threatening passengers have gone viral

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing a bus conductor in Bengaluru after he was asked to stand away from the automatic doors of the vehicle. The bus conductor, 45-year-old Yogesh, was hospitalised and is out of danger, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has said.

Videos of the incident, in which Harsh Sinha is seen attacking Yogesh and threatening other passengers, have gone viral on social media. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the videos.

According to a PTI report, Harsh Sinha, originally from Jharkhand, was recently fired by a BPO firm and was jobless for about three weeks. He told police that he was frustrated over losing his job.

CCTV Footage Shows Bengaluru Man Stabbing Bus Conductor After Door Warning



Police have said that the incident occurred near ITPL bus stop last evening. Yogesh asked Harsh to stand away from the footboard as it was causing inconvenience for passengers boarding and deboarding the bus. This led to an altercation between the two. Harsh Sinha then pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed the bus conductor.

The shocking attack sparked panic in the bus and passengers started rushing out. In one of the videos circulating on social media, Harsh Sinha is seen threatening the other passengers. The bus driver, Siddalingaswamy, locked the door and jumped out and Harsh was trapped inside.

He then started kicking at the glass doors and breaking them to escape the vehicle.

With the accused trapped inside the bus, the driver and the passengers called the police and the attacker was arrested.

"The bus conductor was admitted to a hospital. He sustained two-three stab injuries but is out of danger now. The accused passenger has been arrested in the attempt to murder case," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.