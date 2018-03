A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death today by unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place, police said today.Police said Mohit had come to Subhash Place along with his friends Robin and Lalit, where they had an altercation with another group of men who stabbed him.His friends were also threatened to stay away. When they raised an alarm, the accused ran away.According to the police, his friends stopped a car and took him to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.