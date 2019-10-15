Man Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law Inside Police Station

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.

A autorickshaw driver, who lost his wife on Sunday, was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law inside a police station on Monday in Maharashtra's Palghar, police said.

The wife of the autorickshaw driver, Aakash Kolekar (22), a resident of Nallasopara, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house, they said.

His wife Komal ended her life on Sunday, but no suicide note was found from the spot, the police said.

Kolekar was brought to the Nallasopara police station by his friends as he was depressed over the suicide of his wife and also for questioning by the police which had registered a case of accidental death, they said.

As Kolekar was being interrogated, the father and the brother of the deceased woman barged into the detection room of the police station, they said.

Kolekar's brother-in-law, Ravindra Kale, attacked him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured, the police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Kale, hailing from Satara, around 300km from Palghar in western Maharashtra, has been arrested, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Kale on the basis of a complaint lodged by policemen present on the spot and further probe was on, they said.

