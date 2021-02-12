Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Niece In Uttar Pradesh: Police

Medical examination of the girl has been done, the police said (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, the police said on Friday.

The girl was raped on Thursday and a compliant in this regard was filed by her mother against her brother-in-law, the girl's uncle, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil G said.

The accused is on the run and the police is trying to arrest him, the SP said, adding that the medical examination of the girl has been done.

The matter will be tried at the fast track court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)