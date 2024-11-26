Man Murders Wife, Mother-In-Law, Then Kills Self In Haridwar

Police found a gun supposedly used for shooting and a baseball bat.

A horrific incident of double murder and suicide has surfaced from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. A 60-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the head after murdering his wife and mother-in-law, said the police based on the initial investigation. Police found a gun supposedly used for shooting and a baseball bat. The investigation is underway.

The man has been identified as Rajiv Arora, who came to Haridwar from Delhi, on Sunday, with his wife Sunita Arora.

On Monday afternoon, the police arrived on the spot after they received a call from the tenants, complaining of shots being fired.

“The house was locked from inside. We broke the door and found three dead bodies. The incident is of Ranipur town in Haridwar,” said Parmendra Dobhal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Haridwar.

Early investigations suggest Mr Arora attacked his wife with a baseball bat, then killed his mother-in-law by shooting her in the head. Following this, he died by suicide, the police said.

The police suspect it to be a case of domestic discord, but the reasons behind the murder and death by suicide are not clear yet.

The police are investigating the case from every angle and interrogating relatives to ascertain the cause of the murders.

The incident has created a stir in the region.