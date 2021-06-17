Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son, Wife, Dumps Bodies In Well In Rajasthan: Police

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man, believed to be an alcoholic, allegedly killed his wife and six-year-old son and then dumped their bodies in a well at their agriculture field in Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday.

The accused was charged under IPC section 302 (murder) and detained on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Brijmohan Meena said.

The mother-son duo were seen accompanying the accused, Gokul Singh Sondhya Rajput, on Wednesday morning to their agriculture field in Chhan village. Initial investigation revealed that Gokul murdered his wife Ramkunwar, 25, and their son Ishwar Singh with a sharp weapon around 10.30 am and then fled from the spot, the DSP said.

On Wednesday evening, villagers noticed the bodies floating in the well and informed the police who, along with locals, recovered the bodies.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members, he said.

The couple was married around 7-8 years ago and it was revealed that Gokul used to thrash and harass his wife in an inebriated condition due to which she used to live at her parents' house but had returned a few weeks ago, Brijmohan Meena said.

The accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, Station House Officer, Dug police station, Bannalal Choudhary said.