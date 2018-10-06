Man Kidnapped By Terrorists Found Dead In Jammu And Kashmir

Initial investigation suggest Lashkar-e-Toiba is behind it, says police. (Representational)

The body of a man, who was kidnapped by terrorists from Sopore town, was found with his throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, the police said.

Tawseef Ahmad Ganie (30), a resident of Tujjar area of Sopore, was kidnapped from his shop on Wednesday, a police official said.

The body, was found in an orchard in the Check Harwan area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday morning, the official said.

Preliminary investigations reveal that proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was behind the kidnapping and killing, he said.

The official said police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.