Man Gets Stuck Inside Lift For Half And Hour At Greater Noida Society

Residents and security guards in the society reached out to help the man.

A man was stuck in the lift of a high rise in Delhi's neighbouring Greater Noida following a malfunction. The man who came to the society for some work was stuck in the elevator for almost 30 minutes.

The incident took place at La Residentia in Greater Noida West when a man took a lift to go upstairs. The lift malfunctioned and he was stuck inside. Residents and security guards in the society reached out to help the man.

A video showed two people pulling the door of the lift on either side and putting a stick in between to allow air to pass through as the man was feeling suffocated inside the lift. He sat on the floor of the elevator and through the small gap peeped between the doors and said, "Ma'am...Ma'am", while a woman, who was recording the video, said, "Bhaiya, just two minutes".

The woman asked the guards whether the lift maintenance team was called and a man said, "We've called them". As a guard tried to hold the stick to ensure the doors of the elevator didn't close, the woman asked someone to pipe inside so that the man could get water to drink.

He was rescued after 30 minutes.

Earlier this week, In a horrific accident at a Noida housing complex, the brakes of a lift failed and it shot through the roof of the top floor. Three occupants of the lift were injured in the lift malfunction at the Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137.

The incident occurring just months after an elderly woman died in a lift crash at the housing complex has triggered panic among its residents.