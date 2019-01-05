Man Dies After Falling From Roof In Jammu And Kashmir While Clearing Snow

Mumtaz Ahmad, a resident of Ward number four of Bandipora town, was injured after he slipped from roof, senior official Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said

Cities | | Updated: January 05, 2019 17:25 IST
The district administration has extended an assistance of Rs four lakh to the family (Representational)


Srinagar: 

A man died after he slipped from the roof of his house while clearing snow in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir today, an official said.

Mumtaz Ahmad, a resident of Ward number four of Bandipora town, was injured after he slipped from the roof, deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

He said Ahmad was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The district administration has extended an assistance of Rs four lakh to the bereaved family, Mr Choudhary said.

Met department officials said most places in Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall overnight.

