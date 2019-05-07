Man, Eight-Year-Old Son Killed In Road Accident In UP's Bareilly

The man's wife and another son have sustained serious injuries (Representational)

A man and his eight-year-old son died, when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car on the Aonla-Ramanagar road in Bareilly, a senior official said today.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vishuraja said Gyan Chandra, 25, and his son Vivek died in the accident.

His wife Mamta and another son Abhishek have sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital.

The family, a resident of Badaun district, had come to Aonla to attend a wedding on Monday night, when a speeding car hit the motorcycle.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

