Man Dressed As Lord Hanuman Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Stage

Later, he was taken to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

A man dressed as Hanuman died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a performance in a Ramlila today. The Ramlila was organised in Haryana's Bhiwani to mark the grand inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a video of the shocking incident, Harish Mehta can be seen dancing dressed as Lord Hanuman at a local event. The act was supposed to end with him touching Lord Ram's feet. As Harish Mehta suffered a heart attack in the middle of the performance, he fell on the floor. People confused it as a part of the act and didn't come to his rescue. It was after he did not get up and was unresponsive for over a minute that people realised it was a medical emergency.

Harish Mehta had retired as a junior engineer in the electricity department. He was also an artist and had been performing as Lord Hanuman for the last 25 years.