Man Dies After Fight Over 'Inadequate Supply' Of Mutton Curry At Jharkhand Wedding

A 22-year-old catering staff died after falling in a well while attempting to flee from a group of invitees angry with an "inadequate supply" of mutton curry during a wedding reception in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on Thursday against the father of the bride, the host, and the groom's father who led the wedding guests to the venue, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

The incident happened at Huppu village, about 65 km from the state capital Ranchi, at around 1.30 am after a part of the wedding rituals completed around midnight, and the catering staff started serving food to guests, The Gola police station in-charge Haripad Tudu said.

The mutton curry was in high demand among the invitees and after some time, one of the catering staff, identified as Krishna Kumar, expressed an inability to serve the item more since it was in limited quantity, he said.

"This angered a section of the guests who thrashed the staff. When he tried to flee, he fell into a well and died. His body was recovered on Wednesday," Tudu said.

After the post-mortem examination, Kumar's body was handed over to his family on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made, Tudu said adding investigations are on.

