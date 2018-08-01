Man Comes Home Drunk, Mother Allegedly Hacks Him To Death

The son would often come home drunk and fight with his mother, this led to the death of the son by his mother.

Cities | | Updated: August 01, 2018 19:40 IST
A murder case was registered against woman by her husband for killing her son (File)

Thane: 

A woman in the Palghar district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly hacking her son to death.

Jaya Tarela, 46, in a fit of anger got hold of an axe and hacked 27-year-old Santosh Tarela to death on the spot.

The complaint was filed by the woman's husband and a case of murder was registered against the woman, an official said.

Santosh often drank liquor and harassed his mother. He came home drunk on the night of July 30 and picked up a quarrel with his mother which led to the incident.

She was arrested yesterday. Investigation is still going on.

