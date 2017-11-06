Man Booked For Raping Minor Girl In Uttar Pradesh

A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband, accusing him of raping, trying to traffic a girl, but later marrying the minor fearing he would be exposed, the police said today.The police registered a case on Friday against Mohan Bharadwaj, a resident of Balipur, on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnil Mamgai said.The girl's mother is a widow and they had met Bharadwaj during the Vrindavan Parikrama, the officer said, adding that the local police had not taken action in the case, but after his intervention an FIR was registered.The local police registered the case following the orders of the SSP whom the girl had met recently.The SSP said that the complainant alleged that her husband had raped the girl several times.The complaint said that after the girl threatened to inform the police, the accused married her last year and later, tried to traffic her, Mr Mamgai said.He also posted her photo on social media with the message "call girl", he said.Bharadwaj has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (sexual harrasment) of the Indian Penal Code, the SSP said.The accused is at large and a search is on the arrest him, he said.