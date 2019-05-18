Man Beaten To Death for Allegedly Raping Minor in Rajasthan's Alwar

Family members of Alwar rape survivor had beaten to death one of the accused. (Representational)

A youth was beaten to death by relatives of a minor, who alleged that the boy along with two of his friends had raped the girl on May 14 when they had come to attend a wedding.

After learning about the crime, the family members of the minor had beaten one of the accused to death while the other two managed to escape.

Three people, including Lokesh, Ramvir and the accused Rahul, who was beaten to death, had come to attend a wedding in Devnath village of the Alwar district.

The remaining two accused have been detained by the police and two cases, one of a gangrape and another of murder have been registered in Harsaura police station of the district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.





