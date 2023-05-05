Man Beaten To Death For Allegedly Plucking Mangoes From Field In Rajasthan

Police have registered a case of murder against 4-5 identified persons. (Representational)

A 36-year-old man, thrashed by several men allegedly for plucking mangoes from a field in the Sangod Police Station area of this district, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Friday, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder against 4-5 identified persons of Rolana village in connection with the killing that happened Thursday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Suraj Karan Meena. His post-mortem was done on Friday.

Meena's neighbour Mahavir, who claimed to be present during the alleged assault, said he was beaten with sticks, which caused his death.

Meena, a resident of Vinodkalan village in Kota district, attempted to pluck mangoes from a tree of a field owned by one Nandlal Bairwa. Meena, who was with two of his neighbours, had a heated exchange with Bairwa.

Later, around 5-6 persons on two motorbikes took Meena to Rolana. They thrashed Meena with sticks, injuring him severely, following which he fainted.

The village sarpanch alerted the police about the matter, after which Meena was rushed to a local hospital. After receiving primary medical care, Meena was referred to Kota's MBS hospital, where he succumbed on Friday morning.

Sangod Station House Officer Bajrang Lal said exact reason behind Meena's death is yet to be ascertained and investigation into the matter is underway.

