Man Assaults Tribal Woman, Her Husband In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A tribal woman and her husband were thrashed in public by a man with whom she was allegedly in a relationship in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday, police said.

A video of the incident which took place at Ruparel village went viral on social media.

Four persons were detained in connection with the crime, said a police official.

Petlavad Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sonu Dabar said the woman had left her first husband some months ago to live with Mukesh.

On Wednesday, she returned to her husband's house. Enraged, Mukesh, who was said to be her second husband, came to the village with a few others and allegedly assaulted her and her husband, the official said.

Upon alerted, a police team rushed to the village and took the woman to Petlavad hospital for treatment.

Mukesh and three others were taken into custody and further probe is on, Mr Dabar said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari visited the village and spoke to local officials, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)