Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Raping, Suffocating Woman To Death

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a woman in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said today.

Kavilas Kunjam had consumed liquor in the victim's house on July 27 and then allegedly raped and smothered her to death, police said.

The incident took place in Gathula village, around 65 kilometres away from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and Kunjam was arrested on Thursday, a Sihawa police station official told PTI.

Police said that Kunjam, before fleeing from the area, had also allegedly stolen Rs 2000 from the 55-year-old victim and damaged her mobile phone in order to erase evidence of the crime.

A case had been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) as well 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.