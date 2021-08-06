Man Arrested For Stabbing Ex-Business Partner To Death In Maharashtra: Police

A case has been registered against the accused: Police (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing his former business partner to death over old enmity in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said.

According to the police, the accused Ankesh Gupta allegedly stabbed Sameer Pathere to death with a knife in Mumbra area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Gupta allegedly attacked the victim around 2.30 am and walked into the police station with the blood-stained knife at 4 am, an official said, adding that the dead man's body was sent for a post-mortem.

The accused and the victim had gone into business jointly, but later separated due to some differences, and the murder was a fallout of old enmity, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, while the police are on the lookout for Gupta's accomplice.