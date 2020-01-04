Man Arrested For Slitting Throat Of Infant Daughter In Chattisgarh: Cops

Locals have alleged that the incident could be a case of human sacrifice.

The accused has been arrested and sent to police remand, cops Said (Representational)

Mungeli, Chattisgarh:

A man has been arrested for allegedly slitting his 12-month-old daughter's throat in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm in the Jarhagaon police station area of the district, Mungeli Additional Superintendent of Police Kamleshwar Chandel said.

"The man, identified as Ranjit Patel, was taken into custody yesterday and sent to police remand today," Mr Chandel said.

