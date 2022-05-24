Man Arrested For Rape, Cheating Woman Of Rs 70 Lakh In Faridabad

The police had been looking for the accused for the last five years

A 48-year-old man from Punjab has been arrested allegedly for raping a woman he met through a matrimonial website, Faridabad police said on Tuesday.

The police had been looking for the accused for the last five years till he was arrested in Noida two days ago, they said.

After two days' police remand, Akash, the accused who hails from Jalandhar, was produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

Inspector Arjun Dhundhara, SHO, BPTP Police Station, who arrested Akash, described him as a habitual offender.

In 2017, a 45-year-old woman had filed a complaint at a woman police station, saying that the accused had raped her on the pretext of marriage.

She had also alleged that he had duped her of Rs 70 lakh which she had got as proceeds from the sale of her flat.

He also took a loan in her name but when she asked him for marriage, he fled, she had alleged.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in 2018.

"In preliminary interrogation the accused revealed that he was married twice and was divorced both times. He used to search for divorced women on matrimonial websites," said Mr Dhundhara.

He said the accused would cheat women after starting a romantic affair with them and sweetening the deal with offer of marriage.

A Gurugram-based woman was also cheated of Rs 60 lakh by him earlier, he said, adding that Gurugram Police have been informed about his arrest.