Man Arrested For Allegedly Posing As Bengal Chief Minister's Secretary

West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department has arrested a person for posing to be the secretary of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and taking money from people promising profitable returns, a senior official of the agency said on Tuesday.

The man would visit the ISKCON international headquarters at Mayapur in Nadia frequently, the official said.

He was arrested following a complaint by a ISKCON follower lodged at Nabadwip police station in Nadia district, he said.

As per the complaint, the accused used to travel in a blue beacon fitted vehicle and had taken money from several devotees by luring them to invest in his so-called projects and land ventures, the official said.

The man had said that he will be the next district magistrate of Nadia district, where the ISKCON headquarters is located and had got several facilities from the religious organisation, he said.

An investigation was initiated into the incident, the officer added.