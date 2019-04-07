Man Allegedly Strangles Wife With Dupatta After Argument In Thane

The police said they are trying to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane allegedly strangled his wife after a fight the police said on today.

The woman work as a domestic help and her husband objected to it, the police said.

The couple, parents to two kids, had frequent fights at home.

After the woman came home from work on Saturday, the couple had another fight after which her husband beat her strangled her with a ''dupatta''. Their 13-year-old daughter tried to intervene but the man pushed her out of the house. The girl then rushed to her grandmother's house to alert her, police added.

When the girl and her grandmother came to the house, they saw the woman lying on the floor. They rushed her to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

