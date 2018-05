The man was arrested soon after the incident (Representational)

A 27-year old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband near Palarivattom in the city Wednesday, police said.The woman and her husband had been living separately for quite some time.The man was arrested soon after the incident, police said.The woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband in broad daylight with a sharp edged weapon following an argument. She collapsed immediately and was rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours. She died soon after. The couple have two children, aged seven and four.The woman had been working as a warden in a private hostel at Palarivattom.