Man Allegedly Rapes Stepdaughter, Threatens To Kill Her In Sahibabad

The man, who worked as a labourer, raped his step daughter on Sunday, when her mother was not home.

Cities | | Updated: September 10, 2018 22:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Allegedly Rapes Stepdaughter, Threatens To Kill Her In Sahibabad

The girl raised an alarm and the man threatened to kill her. (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her step father her house in Sahibabad, police said on Monday. 

The man, who worked as a labourer, raped his step daughter on Sunday, when her mother was not home. When the girl tried to raise alarm, he threatened to kill her.

The traumatized girl told her mother about the incident when she returned home. She immediately contacted the police who registered a complaint against the accused.

The girl was sent for medical examination and the man booked under the POCSO act.

For more cities news, click here
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Minor rapeMinor rapedMinor raped Ghaziabad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsDoorstep DeliveryNews in BanglaLive TVNovak DjokovicTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot DealsHyderabad Blasts

................................ Advertisement ................................