Man Allegedly Rapes Stepdaughter, Threatens To Kill Her In Sahibabad

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her step father her house in Sahibabad, police said on Monday.

The man, who worked as a labourer, raped his step daughter on Sunday, when her mother was not home. When the girl tried to raise alarm, he threatened to kill her.

The traumatized girl told her mother about the incident when she returned home. She immediately contacted the police who registered a complaint against the accused.

The girl was sent for medical examination and the man booked under the POCSO act.

