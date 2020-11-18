Man Allegedly Killed By Friend Over Love Affair In UP: Police

The two men were in love with the same woman, the police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend over a love affair with a woman, the police said on Wednesday.

The two men were in love with the same woman, they said.

"On Tuesday, around 6.00 pm, Gaurishankar (20) was shot by his old friend Shivam in Mahua Baandh village using a country-made pistol. The injured was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," area police station officer Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

Gaurishankar sustained a bullet injury on his neck, he said.

"A case has been registered against Shivam, who is missing," he added.

The two got into a heated argument over the affair last year as well but things cooled down after their family members intervened, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.