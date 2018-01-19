Man Allegedly Gives "Triple Talaq" To Wife, Throws Her Off Terrace The Lok Sabha, in December last year, passed a landmark bill that makes instant "triple talaq" - the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by saying the word "talaq" thrice - a criminal offence.

82 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said the woman was injured and taken to the hospital (Representational) Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly threw his wife off the terrace after giving her instant "triple talaq" over not meeting dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, the police said.



The victim received serious injuries in the incident, senior police officer Minakshi Sharma said.



"The woman was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition. She has received injuries, including bone fractures," the officer told news agency Press Trust of India.



The incident took place on January 15 in Garhmukteshwar area near Muzaffarnagar, the police said.



A case has been registered against the victim's in-laws, including her husband Sham Mohammed, who is absconding, Ms Sharma said.



Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who moved the "triple talaq" bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha,



"We had hope. The judgment came on August 22. There were 300 triple talaq cases in 2017 of which 100 had taken place after the Supreme Court verdict. This raises a big question," Mr Prasad had said last month.



"We do not want to interfere in any sharia. It is only about talaq-e-biddat which has been held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. It has been regulated in Islamic countries. India is a secular country. Should we tolerate injustice to women," he had said.



With inputs from PTI



