Man Allegedly Gives 'Triple Talaq' To Wife, Throws Her Off Terrace

The victim received serious injuries in the incident, senior police officer Minakshi Sharma said.
"The woman was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition. She has received injuries, including bone fractures," the officer told news agency Press Trust of India.
The incident took place on January 15 in Garhmukteshwar area near Muzaffarnagar, the police said.
A case has been registered against the victim's in-laws, including her husband Sham Mohammed, who is absconding, Ms Sharma said.
The Lok Sabha, in December last year, passed a landmark bill that makes instant "triple talaq" - the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by saying the word "talaq" thrice - a criminal offence. The bill also proposes a three-year jail term for offenders.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who moved the "triple talaq" bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, had said that about 100 cases of "triple talaq" had taken place since the Supreme Court struck it down in August.
"We had hope. The judgment came on August 22. There were 300 triple talaq cases in 2017 of which 100 had taken place after the Supreme Court verdict. This raises a big question," Mr Prasad had said last month.
Comments
With inputs from PTI