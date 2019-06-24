Man, 52, Arrested For Raping Daughter-In-Law In Nagpur

The accused Indal Thombre has been arrested, the police informed. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said today.

The police said the woman, who was unwell, had gone with the accused on June 14 for treatment, and on the way back was raped by the latter at a farmhouse, an official said.

"He tried to rape her again on June 16 but the victim managed to escape. She told her husband about the crime, and a case was registered with Mouda police station on June 22," the official added.

Accused Indal Thombre has been arrested, he informed.