Maharashtra Man Beheads Sister For Eloping, Mother Helped Him: Cops

A teenager beheaded his 19-year-old sister in an alleged case of dishonour killing in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Sunday. The boy was helped by his mother, who grabbed her daughter by her leg as her son committed the crime, said the police. The incident took place when the two visited the young woman at her home on Sunday, officials said.

After killing his sister, the boy took the severed head to the courtyard and waved it in the air before running away with his mother, police officials said.

The boy has been detained and his mother arrested, officials said.

Kirti Thore eloped in June with the man she was dating. This angered both her brother and mother.

On Sunday, the two accused visited the woman at her home claiming they wanted to talk to her. The woman was attacked while she was preparing tea for them.

The mother grabbed the woman's leg as her son attacked her and chopped her head off with a sickle, officials said.

The accused surrendered at the Virgoan police station and confessed to the crime and are now under arrest, news agency ANI reported quoting the police.

"The mother & the brother said that they killed her as she got married to a man of her choice. Accused arrested after confession of the crime," the Aurangabad Police said.