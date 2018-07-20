Maharashtra Traffic Cop Allegedly Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 500 Metres

The police officer tried to stop the car but the driver attempted to speed away (Representational)

An on-duty traffic policeman was dragged for around 500 metres on the bonnet of a car by its driver in Maharashtra's Thane, who had entered a wrong lane, police said today.

The incident took place at around 9 PM on Thursday night in the busy Teen Hath Naka area in Thane.

The car driver, Jimit Mehta, a resident of Mulund, has been arrested and booked under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), they said.

The 30-year-old was arrested after the victim, Appa Tamkhane, lodged a police complaint.

According to the complaint, the motorist was driving in a wrong lane when the policeman signalled him to stop.

Instead of stopping, Mehta accelerated his car. When the policeman leaped forward to stop the car, Mehta dragged him on the vehicle's bonnet for around 500 metres. The car stopped only when passersby put up barricades on the road, the police said.

