Minor Boy Held For Theft At Durga Puja Pandal In Maharashtra's Thane

Police have detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a cash box kept at a pandal in Maharashtra's Thane during the recently held Navratri festival, an official said.

The theft took place on the intervening night of October 14 and 15 at the prayer venue in a housing complex on Ghodbunder Road, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

On Saturday, the police got a tip-off that a boy was trying to sell the box and the money kept in it at a scrap dealer's shop.

The police then arrested the boy and recovered Rs 3,500 cash and the box from his possession, he said.

A case was registered against the minor under Indian Penal Code Section 380 (theft) and he was sent to a remand home, he added.

