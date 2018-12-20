Maharashtra Man Stabbed For Marrying Classmate Against Family's Wishes

Sumit Waghmare was stabbed outside his college (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a college in Beed city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Shivajirao Waghmare who studied in the third year at Aditya Engineering College in Beed.

According to the police, he had married a fellow student two months ago against the wishes of her family.

Two men confronted Sumit and his wife after they came out of the college on Wednesday after appearing for an exam and stabbed Sumit before running away, police said.

Sumit was brought to the Beed Civil Hospital where he declared dead, police said.

Police suspect that it was a case of honour killing.

Further probe is on.