Man Pushes Wife Off Mountain In Maharashtra After Temple Visit: Police

The accused was overpowered by other pilgrims who handed him over to police (Representational)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife to death from the peak of a mountain in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Babulal Kade, on Sunday pushed his wife Kavita, 22, from the Nanduri mountain where the famous temple of Goddess Saptashrungi is located.

The couple was from Madhya Pradesh. Kalwan police officer Pramod Wagh said that Babulal allegedly pushed Kavita into the valley after darshan of the goddess and clicking her photos.

He was overpowered by other pilgrims who handed him over to police, the officer said.

Kavita's body has been recovered from the valley. The motive behind the crime is under investigation, the officer said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

