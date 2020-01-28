37-Year-Old Man Gets 10-Years Imprisonment For Raping Teen In Maharashtra

The girl had filed a police complaint after the accused refused to marry her (Representational)

The district court in Thane convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.

District and POCSO judge Hemant Patwardhan held Nagesh Vatore guilty of rape on charges under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In his order on Tuesday, the judge held that the prosecution, lead by additional public prosecutor (APP) Vijay Munde, had proven all charges levelled against the accused.

Mr Munde had informed the court that the girl used to live with her mother at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where the accused got acquainted with them and offered them an accommodation at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district.

However, following a quarrel with the accused, the girl's mother left the house, while she stayed behind, he said. In January-February 2017, the accused raped the girl repeatedly.

The girl subsequently filed a police complaint after the accused refused to marry her, following which Nagesh Vatore was arrested, Mr Munde said.

The accused, who was unmarried at the time of the incident, later tied a knot another girl from his hometown, he added.