Maharashtra Man Beats Wife To Death, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident: Cops

Police said that the couple got into a wife over preparation of a special meal for his dead ancestors.

Cities | | Updated: September 25, 2019 00:23 IST
Police said that the man laid the body on a road to make it look like an accident. (Representational)


Nashik: 

A 58-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Maharashtra's Nashik today, the police said.

The incident took place on Monday after the man had an argument with his wife over preparation of a special meal to pay homage to his dead ancestors, the police said,

After the fight, the man thrashed his wife mercilessly till she died. 

Police said that the man took the body and laid it on a road to make it look like an accident.

Some locals spotted the body and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and saw some injury marks on the woman's neck.

Later, the postmortem report revealed that the woman died after being assaulted and not in a road accident.



