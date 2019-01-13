Maharashtra Man, 52, Kills Self By Jumping Off From Hospital Window: Cops

Preliminary probe revealed that he was depressed due to his illness. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital in Nashik on Saturday as he was fed up with his illness, police said.

Rahimkhan Pathan was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at the government-run Divisional Super-speciality Hospital.

He broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out, said an official from Bhadrakali police station.

He was severely injured and died in the ICU. Mr Pathan, resident of Malegaon, had been admitted to the hospital on Friday. He was undergoing dialyses when he took the extreme step.

Preliminary probe revealed that he was depressed due to his illness. Police are conducting further probe