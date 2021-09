Maharashtra Labourer Kills Friend After Fight, Arrested

Palghar: The victim was declared brought dead by a local hospital, said police. (Representational)

Police have arrested a 19-year-old daily wage labourer for allegedly killing his friend after a petty fight in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Saphala area in Palghar on Saturday night when the accused and the 24-year-old victim, who was also a daily wager, were consuming liquor.

They had an quarrel over some issue following which some others present there pacified the duo and both of them went to their respective homes, the official from the rural police control room said.

However, late in the night, the accused went to the house of the victim while the latter was sleeping and allegedly hit him with an axe and ran away, the official said.

The victim's wife rushed him to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Later, acting on a tip-off, the police caught the accused from a hamlet in Dahanu area on Sunday evening and registered a murder case against him, the official said.

