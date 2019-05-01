5 Killed In Maharashtra After SUV Hits 3 Motorcycles

Five men were killed after an SUV hit their motorcycles at Chakan, police said. (Representational)

Five men were killed after an SUV hit their motorcycles at Chakan, police said on Wednesday.



The accident took place near Khalubre around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. All the five victims worked at a fabrication unit and were returning home after work on three motorcycles.



"The SUV hit the divider and landed on the other side of the road before colliding with the three motorcycles. All five men died on the spot," a police officer said.



The driver of the vehicle, who suffered injuries in the incident, was admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.



A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act the driver, police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.