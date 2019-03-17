Magazine Editor Found Dead With Injury Marks In Thane

Nityanand Pandey also edited a Hindi magazine from Mira Road in the district. (Representational)

The body of a journalist missing since March 15 was found Sunday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Nityanand Pandey, 45, group editor of a direct-mail magazine called India Unbound, was untraceable since March 15 and his kin had filed a missing person complaint on Saturday with Kashimira police station here, an official said.

"His body was found in Kharbao village in Bhiwandi taluka on Sunday. His head bore injury marks. The body has been sent for post mortem after which we will have more clarity on what caused his death," said Thane police Public Relation Officer Yuvraj Kalkutage.

India Unbound, as per its website, was a monthly news and views magazine mailed directly to over one lakh households across the country.

Its corporate office is in Andheri (West) in neighbouring Mumbai while the editorial and administrative office was located in Mira Road (East) in Thane, the magazine's website informs. Mr Pandey also edited a Hindi magazine from Mira Road in the district.

