2 Dead As 3 Houses Collapse Due To An Explosion In Madhya Pradesh

Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city around midnight, an official said early Tuesday morning.

Some people were still feared trapped under the debris following the incident in Rathore Colony, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.

Rescue operation was underway and a forensic team was also present at the site to ascertain the cause of the blast, he added.

