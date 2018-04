Woman Refused To Marry Man After He Stole Cash For Her. He Burnt 5 Lakh In Rage

A man allegedly stole Rs 6.74 lakh cash to marry a woman he loved. But when she refused to marry him, he burnt Rs 5 lakh in anger.Jitendra Goyal, 22, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint. The alleged theft took place on Wednesday.Goyal, a cashier in a finance company, had allegedly taken Rs 6.74 lakh from the locker of his firm, Niranjan Sharma, officer in-charge of the local police station said.Police managed to track down Goyal within 24 hours from his native place.Upon interrogation, Goyal said he stole the money to marry a woman he loved but she turned his proposal down. Agitated, he allegedly set ablaze Rs 5 lakh, the burnt fragments of which Nasrullaganj police have been able to recover.The accused also told the police that he was contemplating suicide.The police have also recovered rest of the cash. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against Goyal and further investigations were underway.