Woman Refused To Marry Man After He Stole Cash For Her. He Burnt 5 Lakh In Rage The man was a cashier in a finance company, and had allegedly taken Rs 6.74 lakh from the locker of his firm.

A man allegedly stole Rs 6.74 lakh cash to marry a woman he loved. But when she refused to marry him, he burnt Rs 5 lakh in anger.



Jitendra Goyal, 22, was arrested on Thursday following a complaint. The alleged theft took place on Wednesday.



Goyal, a cashier in a finance company, had allegedly taken Rs 6.74 lakh from the locker of his firm, Niranjan Sharma, officer in-charge of the local police station said.



Police managed to track down Goyal within 24 hours from his native place.



Upon interrogation, Goyal said he stole the money to marry a woman he loved but she turned his proposal down. Agitated, he allegedly set ablaze Rs 5 lakh, the burnt fragments of which Nasrullaganj police have been able to recover.



The accused also told the police that he was contemplating suicide.



The police have also recovered rest of the cash.



A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against Goyal and further investigations were underway.



(With PTI inputs)



