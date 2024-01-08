Madhya Pradesh Teen Jumps Off Building In Panic After Fire Breaks Out, Dies

Prima facie, the investigation suggested an electric short-circuit triggered the fire.

A 13-year-old girl died after she jumped off the second floor of a building when a fire broke out in a house on its ground floor in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The girl's brother and mother were injured in the incident which took place on Sunday.

"As the flames spread to the second floor in the early hours of the day, a girl, identified as Angel Jain, jumped off. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," City Superintendent of Police Yash Bijolia told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said.

He said Jain and her family members had come to a relative's place in Rampura area of the city from Pune in Maharashtra.

