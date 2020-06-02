Madhya Pradesh RSS Worker Injured In Clash Over Goat Grazing Dies

A police officer accused of laxity has been transferred (File)

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker who suffered head injuries in a clash two weeks ago between two communities in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district died on Sunday.

Violence erupted between residents of two villages on May 18, over what started as a fight when a man took his goat out for grazing. One of the villages is dominated by Hindus and the other has mostly Muslims, according to the police.

During the clash, when more and more villagers joined each side, there was stone-throwing in which the RSS worker and his sister were injured. They were taken to a hospital in Indore, where the man died yesterday.

His body was brought to his village for cremation on Monday. Before his funeral, villagers protested demanding the arrest of those involved and compensation and a government job for his family members.

The police said nearly two dozen people have been charged and the area remains tense.

"22 people have been booked over the violence; 19 of them have already been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused," Khandwa police chief Vivek Singh said.

A police officer accused of laxity has been transferred.