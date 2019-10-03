Infant Hit By Stick In Fight Between Father And Neighbour In Madhya Pradesh, Dies

The incident took place in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. (Representational)

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after being hit with a stick by his neighbor in a fight between two families over urinating in the open in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar today, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the district's Bagaspur village, the police said.

"The dispute started after accused's younger son urinated on a road outside their home on Tuesday evening. The man's neighbor objected to it and a fight broke out between them," Additional Superintendent of Police ikram Singh said.

The man and his son attacked their neighbor, who was holding his one-and-a-half-year-old boy in his arms, with sticks.

"One of the sticks hit the toddler who died on the spot due to excessive bleeding," the police

Subodh Mishra, in-charge of Bhangarh police station, said the toddler's father had asked the accused to stop his children from urinating on the road as his family also used this stretch. This triggered a dispute between their families.

