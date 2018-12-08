Criminal's Aides Use Chili Powder, Help Him Escape From Police Custody

A group of men threw chili powder at policemen to help a criminal escape.

A murder accused managed to escape from the police custody in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind area on Friday after his associates threw chilly powder at the policemen escorting the accused back to Gwalior prison.

The incident took place while Bhim Yadav, an accused in 17 murder cases, was being taken to Gwalior jail in a private vehicle after being produced before a local court in Bhind. The police personnel took a lift in the private vehicle as they were getting late to catch a train for Gwalior.

A group of unidentified men threw chili powder at policemen Mayaram, Vivek Sharma and Hakim Khan and also kidnapped policeman Pramod Yadav. The group also beat policemen and snatched their guns.

All the injured cops were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

A search has been initiated for Mr Yadav and his close aides.

