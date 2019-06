The cop's car caught fire car after it collided with a truck. (Representational)

A police sub-inspector, on his way home after his daughter's engagement, was charred to death on Sunday after his car caught fire following a collision with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, the police said.

Sub-inspector Ashok Tiwari, currently posted at a police station in Rajgarh, was returning home from Allahabad via Bhopal.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Nagendra Singh said that following a collision, his car erupted into flames and he was trapped inside.