2-Month Old Hacked To Death By Father Who Suspected Wife Of Cheating The man, identified as Nansingh Marabi, killed the his son at his home in Dhangaon Rayat village, while his wife had gone to fetch water.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police team found the body of the infant buried inside the house, along with the axe. (Representational) New Delhi: A two-month-old baby was axed to death, allegedly by his father over the suspicion that he wasn't his son. The man, a 27-year-old tribal in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, suspected his wife was having an extra-marital affair, police said.



The man, identified as Nansingh Marabi, killed the his son at his home in Dhangaon Rayat village, while his wife had gone to fetch water. "When his wife returned home, she couldn't find the baby and confronted Marabi, following which an altercation ensued between them," police officer Anil Patel said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



The woman then informed the police and a search operation was launched. Later that night, police team found the body of the infant buried inside the house, along with the axe. "We have seized the axe and arrested the accused. He has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code," the police officer said.



The woman further alleged that her husband had been torturing her for the last four months and accused her of having an affair.



A similar case was reported in in Delhi last month, where a teen allegedly punched his two-month-old baby to death because he suspected his wife, also a minor, of having an affair. The teen believed that the infant was born out of the affair. The teen repeatedly punched the baby until he died while then mother had gone to look for a job, police had said.





(With Inputs From PTI)



