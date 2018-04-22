Delhi Teen Punched 2-Month-Old To Death Suspecting He Wasn't The Father

The incident was reported on Saturday evening, from Delhi's Mongolpuri when the mother got back home and found her son bruised and motionless. Her husband was not at home. She took her son to the hospital where the baby was declared dead. The police was informed following which the teen was arrested, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India.
The teen told the police that he suspected his wife of having an affair and that he wasn't the biological father of the baby. The couple got married 10 months ago, police said. The teen had run-ins with the law in the past as well, in cases of mobile-snatching. He was unemployed at the time of his arrest.
(With Inputs From PTI)