2 Killed In Clash Over Breaking Of Engagement In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh clash over breaking of engagement:

Two persons were killed and 15 others injured after two groups came to blows over the breaking of a marriage engagement in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Wednesday, police said.

Both the groups belonged to the Banjara community. The incident took place at a village under Siddiqueganj police station limits.

Local police station in-charge Kamal Singh told news agency PTI that the son of the Sarpanch of the Gangaram Ki Samri village was to marry a girl from Pital Ki Samri village.

"However, the engagement was broken about four months ago, and the girl's marriage with fixed another boy,” he said.

The original groom's father and other relatives landed at Pital Ki Samri village on Wednesday and a clash broke out during which swords, sticks and guns were used, the police officer said.

"Two persons died while 15 others, from both the groups, were injured. Six of them are seriously injured,” said the officer.

The injured were sent to Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital.

The dead were identified as Shyamlal (40) and Mukesh Banjara (30), who belong to the girl's side.

No arrest has been made so far.

