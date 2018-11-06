Maharashtra Cops Beat Tractor Driver To Death For Playing Loud Music

Two police constables were charged for allegedly beating a tractor driver to death (Representational)

Two police constables were charged for allegedly beating a tractor driver to death for playing loud music in Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said Monday.

According to the official, Pradip Kute, 24, was driving his tractor to a sugar factory in Maharashtra's Madha Sunday evening when he was stopped by constables Dashrath Kumbhar and Dipak Kshirsagar.

They admonished Mr Kute for playing loud music and beat him up, following which he fell unconscious, he said.

Mr Kute was rushed to a nearby hospital by the two constables but doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Madha police initially took a case of accidental death but Mr Kute's family, including his parents who rushed there from their native Bhum tehsil in Osmanabad district, protested in front of the police station.

They also brought Mr Kute's dead body to Madha police station in protest following which senior officials intervened and a case of murder was registered against Kumbhar and Kshirsagar early Monday.

He said the cause of death would be known only after police get Mr Kute's post mortem report.